IRGC Aerospace fully providing Iran’s airspace security

Speaking on the sidelines of 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400) on Wed., Brigadier General Fereydoun Mohammadi Saghaei said that Army and IRGC have established very good cooperation and interaction to fulfill their mission in line with defending country's airspaces against external threats.

In this military exercise, equipment used by Iran’s army and IRGC, including radar systems, missiles, electronic warfare, command and control centers and electro-optics, have been produced by expert Iranian experts, he emphasized.

"We ensure the security of country’s airspace in the best possible way and we do not consider any threat that can jeopardize airspace of the country,” the brigadier general added.

It should be noted that Iran’s Army and IRGC launched a joint specialized air defense exercise, codenamed 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400) on Tuesday in central desert areas of the country on Tuesday Oct. 12.

MA/5326456