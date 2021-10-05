Armenia Security Council Secretary, Iran envoy hold meeting

During the meeting, the parties touched upon regional security and stability issues, according to the News Armenia website.

The interlocutors indicated the prospects for cooperation to address the new challenges in the region and, in the context of the region, the Armenian-Iranian economic relations and especially the development of Syunik Province, they particularly stressed the importance of the Chabahar port in Iran. They also highly appreciated the countries’ willingness to continue cooperation within the scope of the Meghri Free Economic Zone and the North-South Road Corridor.

The parties exchanged views on several other issues on the Armenian-Iranian agenda.

Ambassador Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri emphasized that Tehran will try to enhance the relations with the fraternal and friendly Armenia at the highest level.

