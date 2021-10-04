Iranian, Armenian FMs hold meeting in Tehran

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan who arrived in Tehran on Monday morning, met with his Iranian counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building a few minutes ago.

The foreign ministers are scheduled to attend a joint news conference after the meeting.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also told reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday that Mirzoyan's visit was pre-arranged.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson in a tweet on Monday announced the meeting between Iranian and Armenian foreign ministers.

The two foreign ministers also met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

