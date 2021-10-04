  1. Politics
Oct 4, 2021, 2:01 PM

Iranian, Armenian FMs hold meeting in Tehran

Iranian, Armenian FMs hold meeting in Tehran

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday.

 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan who arrived in Tehran on Monday morning, met with his Iranian counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building a few minutes ago.

The foreign ministers are scheduled to attend a joint news conference after the meeting.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also told reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday that Mirzoyan's visit was pre-arranged.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson in a tweet on Monday announced the meeting between Iranian and Armenian foreign ministers.

The two foreign ministers also met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

ZZ/FNA14000712000476

News Code 179360
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179360/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News