Iran's foreign policy, economy not to be tied to JCPOA

Recent developments in relations between Iran, Azerbaijan

"Political relations and bilateral relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have been growing," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday night in a televised interview on recent developments in relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran supported the liberation of the occupied territories of Karabakh at the highest level, and at various levels, we emphasized our support for this issue. However, during this liberation, unfortunate events took place, such as the transfer of part of the terrorist movements from the region to this critical area," he added. "The Zionist regime tried to make the most of the opportunity, and during the unsuccessful attempt of these terrorist groups to approach the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Zionists were present in parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

"Simultaneously, we expressed our concern through diplomatic, regional and political channels to Azeri high-ranking officials," Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that Iran has always announced its support for the liberation of occupied territories but "Iran will never tolerate the presence of elements of the fake Zionist regime near its borders."

Iran not to tolerate geopolitical change in region, borders

"We will not tolerate geopolitical change in the region and at the borders," he stressed.

The Foreign Minister went on to say, "In the past week, we have been following the issue that caused problems for the transit of some trucks in parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Armenia, and two Iranian trailer drivers were arrested in Azerbaijan. In New York, I met with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and I explicitly expressed my concern about these issues and said that if tolls and restrictions are to be imposed, these new rules should be announced through the embassy and the official ways."

"Our policy in the 13th administration is to develop cooperation with our neighbors," he added, saying, "We understand the situation of the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and some foreign interventions in this country are quite clear to us. The presence of Zionists and terrorists, who are somehow connected to each other, and this issue has caused us concern because it may cause problems for the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the not too far future."

"In recent days, we have sent a message to the Zionists and terrorists by holding a military drill. Of course, two or three days ago, the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, made negative statements about Iran, and we protested diplomatically," the FM said. "Due to the deep diplomatic relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the presence of foreigners should not be allowed to affect the relations between the two countries."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely following the provocations in the region. The truth is that behind these provocations are actors who seek to destabilize the region," he noted.

Iran always explicitly stated its position on illegitimacy of Zionist regime

Referring to the Zionist moves around Iran, including in the UAE and Bahrain, Amir-Abdollahian said, "The Zionists are trying to normalize the situation with these dramatic moves and the foreign minister's visit to a country. The Bahraini government and the countries that establish these relations with the fake Israeli regime are undoubtedly betraying the Muslim cause for the liberation of Quds and the Palestinian people."

"Iran has always explicitly stated its position on the illegitimacy of the Zionist regime, and the Palestinian people and the world's politicians and thinkers also praise this authoritative position of Iran," he added.

Afghanistan developments can affect Iran

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian also pointed to the recent meetings of the United Nations in New York on the developments in Afghanistan, saying, "As Iran has a long border with Afghanistan, the developments in this country and a new wave of refugees and war victims can affect Iran, too. During the meetings in New York, while explaining the policies of Iran, we encouraged the UN members to send humanitarian aids to Afghanistan, and of course, good results were achieved."

"Iran can facilitate the delivery of aid to Afghanistan through border and airlines," he added.

Iran not to tie country's foreign policy, economy to negotiations, JCPOA

The FM also spoke about the negotiations on reviving the JCPOA, saying, "Negotiations should be beneficial for the Iranian nation. In the meetings I had, I said that we would not run away from the negotiation and we would accept it, but we need a reasonable amount of time to prepare."

"We will not tie the country's foreign policy and economy to negotiations and the JCPOA. The government has an economic development plan. If the negotiation is successful, it will be a catalyst for an economic development plan. But if the negotiations do not reach the desired result and the other parties do not want to show their true intention and will as they claim, we will not wait for negotiations.

