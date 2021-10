"October 4, FM of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran", the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia said in a tweet.

"Within the framework of the visit, a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled, which will be followed by joint press statement of Ministers", the Armenian diplomat added.

