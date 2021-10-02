Iran envoy discusses extraditing convicts with Armenian Min.

Abbas Badakhshan Zohuri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Yerevan met and held talks with Karen Aresi Andreasyan, the Justice Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues such as the transfer of Iranian convicts to their respective country, acceleration of the judicial process of the cases, and cooperation in the field of crime prevention.

They also expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed some legal issues related to the economic activity of Iranians in Armenia.

It is worth mentioning that on September 15, the Iranian embassy in Yerevan announced that six Iranian prisoners were extradited from Armenia to the country.

