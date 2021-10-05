Iran to take part in building alternative road in Armenia

Deputy Minister of Roads and Director General of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company of Iran Kheirollah Khademi is leading the Iranian delegation in Yerevan to Iran's participation in the building of transit road on Armenian soil by the name "Tatoo".

Over the past month, the Republic of Azerbaijan has imposed strict regulations on Iranian trucks crossing its soil en route to Armenia. This is while only 20 km of the 400 km road from Norduz border crossing to Yerevan crosses territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Recently, Iranian trucks have faced difficulties such as paying extra duties while crossing the 20 km route.

The Iranian delegation has traveled to Armenia to discuss Tehran's participation in the completion of the Tatoo road as an alternative road to the Goris-Kapan road.

KI/IRIB telgram channel