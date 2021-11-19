Iran, Armenia discuss expansion of bilateral judicial coop.

The meeting was held on Thursday and the two sides explored avenues for boosting judicial cooperation and collaboration between Iran and Armenia in that regard.

Tacting chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), Gagik Jhangiryan invited representatives of judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to visit his country and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual assistance.

Iran’s ambassador, for his part, expressed gratitude for laying the ground for holding the meeting, adding that signing the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will play a key role in bolstering and strengthening mutual ties in the judicial field.

The Iranian ambassador went on to say that he will make his utmost efforts to lay the ground for expediting meetings between delegations of both sides, expressing hope that bilateral cooperation will further expand in future.

MA/IRN84547405