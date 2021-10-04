Zionist forces invade West Bank, detain 15 Palestinians

The hostile actions of Zionists against Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories still continue. Zionist forces raided West Bank on Monday morning and detained a large number of Palestinians, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, Palestinian media reported that Zionist forces arrested 15 Palestinians during an attack on the West Bank. Names of several released prisoners are seen among detainees.

This is while that Palestinian Resistance groups strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes in the occupied lands and territories and also in the West Bank in separate statements, announcing that Palestinian Resistance groups are monitoring the ongoing events in Palestine precisely.

Zionist regime is responsible for the consequences of its crimes against Palestinians in the occupied lands and West Bank, the statement added.

“We will not allow Zionists to commit new crimes now, instead of paying the cost for their past crimes,” Palestinian Resistance groups emphasized.

MA/5319456