Zionist forces injure 23 Palestinians in Nablus, West Bank

Israeli military forces attacked the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday morning. The move came after a number of Palestinians demonstrated in support of prisoners of “Freedom Tunnel”, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to the report, heavy clashes erupted between Zionist military forces and Palestinian citizens following the widespread attack of Zionist forces on the West bank city of Nablus.

Arab media outlets reported that 23 Palestinians were seriously injured during the clashes.

This is while a Palestinian Resistance Movement issued a statement yesterday and announced its latest warning to the prison officials of Zionist regime.

"We have prepared a strategic plan for sending a serious warning to the prison authorities of the Zionist regime,” the statement is read.

