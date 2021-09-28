2 Palestinians injured in occupied West Bank clashes

According to Palestinian media sources, the Zionist regime's forces continued their hostile attacks in different parts of the West Bank and occupied Quds on Tuesday morning.

Zionist forces attacked the "Qabatiya" area in Jenin today morning. Following this brutal attack, fierce clashes broke out between the two sides. Eyewitnesses stated that the Zionists opened fire on the Palestinians.

The Zionist regime has recently committed crimes in the West Bank and occupied Quds. Earlier this week, regime forces attacked the West Bank and Quds, killing five Palestinians.

