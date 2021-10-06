  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 6, 2021, 9:30 PM

Zionists launch large-scale raid on Palestinians in Al-Quds

Zionists launch large-scale raid on Palestinians in Al-Quds

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Zionist regime’s military forces launched a widespread attack against Palestinians in occupied lands and territories in Al-Quds on Wed. and arrested a number of Palestinians.

The Zionist hostile actions against Palestinians in different parts of the occupied territories continued on Wednesday. Zionist army attacked the town of Al-Issawiyah in occupied lands.

According to the report, a fierce clash broke out between Zionist regime forces and Palestinian citizens following this brutal attack launched by Zionist military forces against Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories.

Accordingly, Zionist forces detained a number of Palestinians during the clashes.

This is while that Palestinian Resistance groups strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes in the occupied territories and also in the West Bank in separate statements, announcing that Palestinian Resistance groups are monitoring the ongoing developments in Palestine precisely.

Zionist regime imust be held accountable for the consequences of its crimes against Palestinians in the occupied lands and West Bank, the statement added.

“We will not allow Zionists to commit new crimes now while they have not paid the cost for their past crimes,” Palestinian Resistance groups emphasized.

MA/5321046

News Code 179419
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179419/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News