Zionists launch large-scale raid on Palestinians in Al-Quds

The Zionist hostile actions against Palestinians in different parts of the occupied territories continued on Wednesday. Zionist army attacked the town of Al-Issawiyah in occupied lands.

According to the report, a fierce clash broke out between Zionist regime forces and Palestinian citizens following this brutal attack launched by Zionist military forces against Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories.

Accordingly, Zionist forces detained a number of Palestinians during the clashes.

This is while that Palestinian Resistance groups strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes in the occupied territories and also in the West Bank in separate statements, announcing that Palestinian Resistance groups are monitoring the ongoing developments in Palestine precisely.

Zionist regime imust be held accountable for the consequences of its crimes against Palestinians in the occupied lands and West Bank, the statement added.

“We will not allow Zionists to commit new crimes now while they have not paid the cost for their past crimes,” Palestinian Resistance groups emphasized.

