On Monday night, Zionist media reported an armed attack on a ceremony in the At-Tayba in which one was killed and five others were injured.

The Yedioth Ahronoth also reported that the shooting took place at a wedding ceremony, injuring six people, one of whom died.

At-Tayba is a Palestinian village in the West Bank, located 18 km northwest of the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, in Occupied Territories of Palestine.

RHM/FNA14000630000050