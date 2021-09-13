3 Zionists injured after they were stabbed in holy Quds

Israeli regime media said on Monday afternoon a Palestinian was shot dead after stabbing three Zionists in the occupied holy Quds on Monday afternoon.

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news network reported, quoting those Zionist sources that the stabbing took place at the central bus station in al-Quds.

Palestinian Shahab news agency also reported that the Zionist soldiers shot at the person carrying the knife and that he was apparently martyred in the shooting.

Recently, clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinians in various parts of the West Bank have escalated after six Palestinian prisoners escaped from the high-security Israeli prison while four of them have been re-captured.

