Zionist forces invade West Bank, detain 9 Palestinians

The series of Zionist hostile actions against Palestinians still continue in different parts of the occupied lands and territories. In this regard, the Zionist army attacked the city of Nablus in the West Bank, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, a fierce clash took place between Zionist military forces and Palestinian citizens following the brutal attack launched by Zionist forces on the occupied lands and territories, in which, nine Palestinians were detained in the course of these brutal clashes.

This is while the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes in recent statements in the occupied lands and territories as well as in the West Bank.

Accordingly, the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups said in a statement that it was monitoring the ongoing events in Palestine as well as efforts of Israeli officials to impose new conditions on the Palestinians.

MA/5329287