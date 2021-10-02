Opening of Zionist embassy in Bahrain crime against Palestine

In a joint statement, the Palestinian Resistance groups called the opening of the Zionist Regime's embassy in Bahrain a crime against the Palestinians, condemning Bahraini officials' move to welcome the Israeli regime's Foreign Minister in Manama.

These reactions come as Yair Lapid arrived in Manama on Thursday to inaugurate the embassy of the Zionist Regime in this country and he was welcomed by Bahraini officials.

Since the nation of Bahrain is an anti-Zionist nation, the opening of the Zionists' embassy in Manama was also a crime against the Bahrainis, the statement added.

Following Lapid's visit to Manama, a group of Bahraini youths gathered near Zionists' embassy in Manama, raising Palestine's flags in support of the Palestinians ideals.

The Palestinian resistance movement spokesman, Hazem Qassem, also said that hosting an Israeli official in Bahrain was unacceptable.

The fact is that the Bahraini officials' move to host the foreign minister of the occupying regime of Israel is a crime against the interests of Islamic Ummah, he added.

