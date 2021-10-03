Yemeni parliament condemns Zionist FM visit to Bahrain

The Yemeni parliament in Sanaa called on Islamic parliaments to support Palestine and the oppressed people of Yemen.

The Statement announced that we condemn the visit of the foreign minister of the Zionist regime to Manama, as well as the move of the Bahraini officials in suppressing the demonstrations which demand the cancellation of normalization.

The Yemeni parliament stressed that the Arab and Islamic parliaments and the world should condemn the shameful positions of the regimes that normalize their relations with Zionists.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government emphasized that Saudi Arabia and the United States are not serious about stopping their military aggression against Yemen, which has so far been going on for seven years.

Abdel-Aziz bin Habtou noted that the claims of the United States and Saudi Arabia for making peace is nothing more than a deceptive peace, adding that the aggressor coalition should stop the aggression and siege instead of presenting false initiatives.

"Saudi Arabia and the United States are not serious about peace in Yemen, while the Ansarullah movement is ready for peace at any time," He stressed.

In March 2015, the Saudi coalition launched offensive attacks on Yemen.

Sanaa recently announced that about 95,000 patients who need to travel abroad for medical treatment during the war have died, and in addition, more than 75,000 cancer patients are at risk of death, and about 8,000 patients diagnosed with kidney failure also need transplants.



