Iraqi thinkers oppose tie normalization with Zionist regime

Iraqi intellectuals and thinkers urged for holding an Anti-Zionist Conference in Baghdad. In this regard, 100 Iraqi thinkers called on Baghdad government to hold a permanent conference to oppose the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, request of Iraqi scientists came after a recent gathering held in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan region in support of normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

However, holding a conference in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan region provoked numerous reactions in Iraqi political circles. For example, the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office issued a statement, strongly opposing any normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, saying that holding a Conference in support of Tel Aviv in Erbil is completely ‘rejected and unacceptable’ in view of Baghdad government

In addition, Iraqi Presidential Office issued a separate statement in condemnation of a Conference held in Erbil. Meanwhile, various political parties, currents and coalitions in Iraq have each issued separate statements and strongly opposed normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

