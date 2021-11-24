FM rejects Bahrain claim on detecting weapons linked to Iran

Saeed Khatibzadeh Spokesman for Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wed. pointed out that such false and baseless allegations raised by Bahraini government officials concurrent with organizing ‘Manama Dialogue Summit 2021’, which had become a tribune against Iran, show Bahrain's lack of understanding of regional issues.

Bahraini government has preferred to establish relations with illegitimate Zionist than its own people and refuses to fulfill their civil demands, Khatibzadeh added.

He reiterated that Bahraini government cannot cover up its internal and external problems with raising such false and baseless accusations.

MA/Spox Channel