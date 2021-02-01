Israelis arrest a host of Palestinians in West Bank

Zionist forces continue their hostile actions against the Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories, Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Zionist forces have launched comprehensive attacks in parts of the West Bank in Palestine.

Violent clashes erupted in the West Bank between Palestinians and Israeli forces following a large-scale Zionist raid against the Palestinians. Meanwhile, Zionists used bullets and tear gas against the Palestinians.

Zionist forces detained a number of Palestinian citizens during the conflict. Yesterday, Israeli forces committed a new crime against the Palestinians in the attack on Bethlehem.

In this connection, the Zionist forces shot and martyred a young Palestinian in Bethlehem, West Bank. To justify their crime in the West Bank, Israeli security officials have claimed that the young Palestinian intended to attack the regime's soldiers with a cold weapon. The Zionists have raised such issues to justify their heinous crimes.

