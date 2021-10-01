Zionist Regime source of tensions, insecurity in region

Referring to the humiliating move of the Bahraini rulers in the normalization of ties with the Zionist regime, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman criticized the Zionist Regime Foreign Minister's Thursday visit to Bahrain.

According to the reports, Yair Lapid arrived in Manama on Thursday to inaugurate the embassy of the Zionist Regime in this country and he was welcomed by Bahraini officials.

Bahraini officials' move to welcome the occupiers of the Al-Quds was against the will of the honorable and freedom-seeker nation of Bahrain, Saeed Khatibzadeh asserted.

Khatibzadeh condemned any ground for stabilizing Zionists' presence in the region, saying that the regime's presence is the source of tensions and insecurity in the region.

RHM/FNA14000709000073