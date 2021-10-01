Tel Aviv to bring nothing but insecurity for Bahrain, region

"Bahraini officials' move to welcome the fake Israeli regime's Foreign Minister in Manama is a clear betrayal of the ideals of the oppressed people of Palestine", the Iranian Foreign Minister just tweeted.

"We only recognize one country called Palestine and its capital is Al-Quds", Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed.

Undoubtedly, Tel Aviv will bring nothing but insecurity for Bahrain and the region, the Iranian top diplomat asserted.

The reaction comes as Yair Lapid arrived in Manama on Thursday to inaugurate the embassy of the Zionist Regime in this country and he was welcomed by Bahraini officials.

Bahraini officials' move to welcome the occupiers of the Al-Quds was against the will of the honorable and freedom-seeker nation of Bahrain, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also said.

Khatibzadeh condemned any ground for stabilizing Zionists' presence in the region, saying that the regime's presence is the source of tensions and insecurity in the region.

