Oct 9, 2021, 5:45 PM

5mn Razi vaccine ready to be handed over to health ministry

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Tehran-based Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute has said that 5 million doses of Razi Cov Pars are ready to be handed over to the Iranian Health Ministry to help with the vaccination drive.

Dr. Hossein Fallah Mehrabadi, spokesman for the Tehran-based Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute said on Saturday that after issuing the emergency use permit from the health ministry, "we will produce up to 20 million doses this year."

Fallah Mehrabadi added their vaccine will be added to the group of vaccines that are used in the national vaccination campaign.

He added about the locally produced vaccine "Today, while we are in the middle of the third phase of clinical trials of this vaccine, about 13,500 people have received the first dose of the vaccine at this stage."

He added that about 1,700 people have received the second dose of the vaccine.

The Razi spokesman also pointed out that the locally produced vaccine will join the vaccination drive in Iran by the month of Aban (November.)

