FM Araghchi to visit China on Friday

Araghchi's visit to Beijing will be held at the official invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced while referring to referring to the good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China in all fields.

It is the first official visit of the top Iranian diplomat to this friendly country.

During this visit, Araghchi will discuss and exchange views on regional and international developments as well as the implementation process of the iran-China comprehensive cooperation document, Baghaei also said.

