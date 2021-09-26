  1. Technology
Sep 26, 2021, 1:10 PM

Iran’s import of COVID-19 vaccines exceeds 71mn doses: IRICA

Iran’s import of COVID-19 vaccines exceeds 71mn doses: IRICA

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – The Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) for Technical and Customs Affairs said that the country imported over 71 million doses of coronavirus, COVID-19 vaccines since the outbreak.

With the arrival of the 57th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, including six million doses of the ‘Sinopharm’ vaccine, the doses of vaccine imported into the country up to the present time exceeded 71 million.

Mehrdad Jamali Arvanaghi broke the news on Sun. in an interview with IRNA and said that this is the 34th shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine which is imported into the country since the outbreak of coronavirus.

So far, 71,323,606 doses of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccines have been imported into the country, a total of which was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, he added.

With the coordination made, 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines were imported into the country in the current week, IRICA deputy stressed.

The maximum doses of COVID-19 vaccine imported into the country since the spread of coronavirus are related to ‘Sinopharm’ including more than 61,726,306 doses imported into the country in 34 shipments.

MA/IRN84484248

News Code 179081
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179081/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News