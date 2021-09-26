Iran has no restrictions on developing ties with Sri Lanka

In a meeting held on Sunday to receive credentials of Sri Lankan Ambassador to Tehran Wishwanath Aponsu, President Raeisi said, "There are no restrictions or obstacles for the development of economic and trade relations and the transfer of experience, especially in the field of technology and engineering."

"With the activation of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between the two countries, new steps can be taken in the development of Iran-Sri Lanka relations, especially in the economic field," he added.

Sri Lankan Ambassador Wishwanath Aponsu, for his part, considered the relations between the two countries as ancient and historical, saying, "Sri Lanka has always been and will always be a supporter of the Iranian government and people in international forums."

Referring to the potentials for developing the level of bilateral relations between the two countries, he called for the further development and strengthening of cooperation between Iran and Sri Lanka, especially in the fields of energy, trade and commerce.

ZZ/IRN84484805