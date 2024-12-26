  1. World
US reportedly send more special forces, arms to Syria

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – The United States is boosting its presence in Syria as more American troops arrive at a military base in the northeastern Hasakah governorate, media outlets have reported.

A convoy of US military forces, consisting of 20 vehicles and trucks, entered the base in Hasakah in northeastern Syria from the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq early Thursday, according to Syrian media.

The convoy, protected by air support, included US Special Forces.

Local sources reported that the US military has recently deployed a significant number of combat troops from the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar province and the Harir base in southern Erbil.

Terrorists, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), overthrew the government of President Bashar al-Assad earlier this month, soon after they launched a blitz attack against the central government.

