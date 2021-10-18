Nuclear talks must secure interests of all Iranians

Speaking in his second televised interview on Monday night, President Ebrahim Raeisi said that economic problems facing people in the country can be settled with the cooperation and collaboration of government officials and people.

He added that his administration will try to settle economic problems diligently.

Turning to the spread of coronavirus in the country, he said that general vaccination of people against COVID-19 has been put atop agenda of his administration.

According to statistics, more than 79 percent of people in the country have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and God willing, the same volume of second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be injected before start of cold season in the country.

Those people who have received second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, must observe health protocols and guidelines fully in order to prevent spread of the disease in the country, President Raeisi highlighted.

He then called on national media and responsible bodies and organizations to make their utmost efforts in encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raeisi pointed to nuclear deal, JCPOA, inked between Iran and six world’s major powers in mid-July 2015 and said that Islamic Republic of Iran will resume nuclear talks in Vienna but the most important thing that should be taken into serious consideration is that that nuclear negotiations must secure interests of all people of the country.

“We are serious in result-oriented negotiations and other parties involved in nuclear talks should show their seriousness in lifting illegal and oppressive sanctions imposed against the country,” he emphasized.

Turning to Iran’s accession in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), President Raeisi called on all activists in economic sector of the country to make their utmosteffort in line with strengthening ties with all SCO’s member states.

Iran eyes establishing relations with its neighbors as a top priority, he said, adding, “Today, most regional and neighboring countries have shown their vehement interest to establish ties especially trade and economic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, so that this golden opportunity should be used optimally.”

He also pointed to the position of Islamic Republic of Iran towards the developments in Afghanistan, saying that the formation of an inclusive government that can represent all groups active in Afghanistan is supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Today, ISIL, created by US government, is destabilizing Afghanistan, he said, adding that Iran’s strategy is to stabilize Afghanistan, but the American strategy is to create instability and division in this country.

