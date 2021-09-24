Coronavirus daily death toll in Iran on the decrease

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement on Friday that 15,294 new patients with Covid 19 were detected in the country since Thursday, of which 2,161 were hospitalized.

The total number of Covid 19 patients detected so far in the country rose to 5, 508, 885 people.

In the past 24 hours, 284 Covid-19 patients lost their lives, bringing the overall death toll to 118,792.

The figures for today also showed that so far, 4,897,876 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

As many as 6,502 Covid 19 patients are receiving treatment in hospital intensive care units (ICUs).

So far, 31, 545,337 Covid 19 PCR tests have been carried out in the country, the statement by the health ministry added.

The latest figures also showed that currently, 29 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 223 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, and 30 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction.

It was announced on Friday more than 49 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Iran so far.

