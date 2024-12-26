Iran raps Israeli killing of journalists in Gaza

Saying that the occupying military's attack on journalists' vehicle constitutes a war crime, the senior Iranian diplomat cited that journalists and media staff working in conflict zones should be immune from any attack under international humanitarian law.

Referring to the martyrdom of over 200 journalists during the 15 months of genocide in Gaza, Baghaei said that the Israeli regime targets media activists in order to stop raising awareness among global public opinion about the extent of crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

Baghaei called on the International Court of Justice to add the new crime to the genocide case filed against the Israeli regime.

He warned that ongoing violations of international humanitarian rights in Gaza, along with the inadequate response from relevant international bodies, seriously undermine the norms.

MP/