16,362 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Iran in past 24 hrs

The figures for today said 16,362 new patients with Covid 19 were identified in the country, of which 2,202 were hospitalized.

The total number of Covid 19 patients in the country reached 5, 493, 591 people, the ministry said.

317 Covid-19 patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 118,508.

So far, 4,872,865 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals, the figures for today showed.

6,586 patients with Covid 19 are being treated in the intensive care units of hospitals.

So far, 31,437, 588 tests to detect the Covid 19 have been carried out in the country.

Currently, 57 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 238 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, and 17 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction.

