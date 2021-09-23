  1. Sports
Iran spokesman:

10,000 football fans can see Iran-S. Korea match in stadium

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – The spokesman for Iran's National Task Force for Fighting Covid-19 Alireza Raeisi said Thursday that as many as 10,000 football fans can go to Tehran Azadi Stadium to see Iran-S. Korea qualifying match on October 12.

A World Cup qualifier football match between Iran and South Korea is slated to take place in Tehran Azadi Stadium on October 12.

On Thursday, the spokesman for Iran's National Task Force for Fighting Covid-19 Alireza Raeisi said that as many as 10,000 football fans can go to the stadium to watch the match.

However, Spokesman Raeisi said that the fans have to have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.

The move comes as the Covid-19 is coming under the control in Iran after a stepped-up vaccination campaign.

