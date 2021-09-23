Iran FM to British counterpart:

Iran seeks action rather than words from JCPOA parties

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with new UK foreign secretary Liz Truss on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday to discuss Afghanistan and issues of mutual interest as well as the JCPOA.

At the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister said that the rebuilding of bilateral relations requires serious actions and stressed the need for the implementation of the repayment of Britain's debt to Iran.

Saudi King to UNGA:

"We hope that talks with Iran leads to confidence building"

In a pre-recorded address to the UNGA, King Salman of Saudi Arabia has claimed that "Iran is a neighbor to Saudi Arabia, and Riyadh hopes that its talks with that country will lead to confidence building."

"Saudi Arabia's foreign policy is based on supporting dialogue for peace," the King of Saudi Arabia claimed on Wednesday in his pre-recorded address to the UNGA, according to Al Arabiya.

King Salman added, "Peace is a strategic option in the Middle East."

Iran, Spain FMs discuss ties, Afghanistan, Iran-EU relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian met with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday to discuss Iran's ties with Europe, Afghanistan and bilateral ties.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is in New York to attend the 76th UNGA meeting, held a meeting with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares on Wednesday.

Iran FM spokesman:

Mistreatment of Iranian citizens in Georgia unacceptable

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has reacted to the reported discrmination and ill-treatment against Iranian citizens In Georgia by the Georgian border guards.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the inappropriate and discriminatory behavior by the Georgian border guards towards Iranian citizens living in the Euroasian country was totally unacceptable and said that the Foreign Ministry is following up on the issue.

"The issue is being seriously pursued by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tbilisi and also in Tehran with the Embassy of that respective country," Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday.

Iran nuclear chief, Austria diplomat discuss JCPOA in Vienna

The head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) held a meeting with the Secretary-General of Austria's Foreign Ministry on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

The Iranian ambassador to Vienna Abbass Bagherpour Ardakani has posted on his Twitter account that the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) held a meeting with the Secretary-General of Austria's Foreign Ministry.

'Two Dogs' to go on screen at Warsaw FilmFest.

Iranian film 'Two Dogs' directed by Amir Azizi will take part in the 37th Warsaw International Film Festival in Poland.

The movie is produced by the prominent Iranian actor Navid Mohammadzadeh.

Established in 1985, the Warsaw Film Festival joined in 2009 the elite group of events recognized by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (www.fiapf.org) as international film festivals – next to Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Locarno, San Sebastian, Karlovy Vary, Tokyo, Moscow, Mar del Plata, Montreal, Shanghai, Cairo, Goa, and Tallinn.

Iran trounce Bangaldesh at AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

Iran National Women's Football team thrashed Bangladesh 5-0 on Wednesday in Group G match of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification.

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification is hosted by Uzbekistan, Tashkent.

The first half of the match between the Iranian National Women's Football team and Bangladesh ended 3-0 for the Iranian side, while the Bangladeshi team received 2 more goals in the second half.

COVID daily deaths falling in Iran

The daily death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran decreased again on Wednesday, standing at 286, according to the Health Ministry.

The figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Wednesday indicate that the coronavirus has taken the lives of 286 patients over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020 to 118,191.

According to the statistics, 17,433 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported across the country over the past 24 hours, with 2,164 of them hospitalized.

Army Cmdr.:

Any threat against ideals of Islamic Rev. to be responded

Any threat that is against the interests and ideals of the Islamic Revolution will be responded, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army said, referring to the capabilities of the Iran Armed Forces.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution attaches importance to the Iran Air Force due to its great potentials, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army said on Wednesday,

Amir-Abdollahian:

Strengthening ties with neighbors priority of Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that strengthening and developing ties with neighboring and regional countries is the priority of the 13th administration of Iran.

He made the remarks in Baghdad Multilateral Meeting in New York which was attended by foreign ministers and high representatives of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, and France as well as the EU foreign policy chief, secretary-general of Arab League, secretary-general of Islamic Cooperation Organization, secretary-general of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and chaired by Iraqi foreign minister.

Iran FM meets with some European FMs in NY

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with some of his European counterparts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday on various issues.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held meetings with Finnish, German, Austrian, Swiss and Croatian foreign ministers on Tuesday evening in New York.

