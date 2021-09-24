Start of the new school year in Iran by parliament speaker Ghalibaf

The Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf rang a school bell in the northern Province of Gilan to mark the beginning of the new school year in Iran on Thursday.

Tehran-Caracas to jointly confront US sanctions: Iran FM

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia have held talks over relations between the two countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting. During the meeting, Amirabdollahian emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has no limits on expanding relations with Venezuela. He said the two countries will continue their joint efforts to defeat the oppressive US sanctions.

Racial discrimination continues 20 years after DDPA adoption: Iran FM

Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian delivered a speech on the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action at 76th Session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. In the speech, the top Iranian diplomat said that On the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, it is regrettable that the world still suffers from revived forms of racial discrimination.

Illegal, unilateral sanctions on Iran should be lifted: Turkish FM

In a meeting with the Iranian foreign minister in New York, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has condemned illegal and unilateral sanctions against Iran, calling for lifting them.

10,000 football fans can see Iran-S. Korea match in stadium

The spokesman for Iran's National Task Force for Fighting Covid-19 Alireza Raeisi said Thursday that as many as 10,000 football fans can go to Tehran Azadi Stadium to see Iran-S. Korea qualifying match on October 12.

16,362 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Iran in past 24 hrs

According to the Iranian Health Ministry on Thursday, 16,362 Iranians contracted the Covid-19 since Wednesday, while the disease claimed the lives of 317 people across the country.

