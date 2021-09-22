US hegemonic approach no longer credible: Raeisi to UNGA

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi delivered a speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday afternoon via video conference.

Raeisi calls for developing Iran-UAE ties

In a message to his Emirati counterpart, the Iranian president expressed hope that bilateral relations between Iran and UAE would develop, especially in the economic field.

Vienna talks to resume in coming weeks: Iran FM spokesman

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday that the Vienna talks between Iran and the remaining participants in the JCPOA known as the P4+1 will resume in the coming weeks.

Iran, Luxembourg FMs discuss JCPOA, ties in New York

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with his Luxembourgish counterpart Jean Asselborn on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties as well as the JCPOA.

Iran, India FMs discuss ties, Afghanistan in New York

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on sidelines of UN General Assembly on Tue. to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Iran has become a global power militarily: IRGC commander

"Today, Iran has become a world power in terms of military and defense capabilities,"Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami on Tuesday.

Iran women’s handball team into Spain world cup

Iran women’s handball team will be competing in the next World Cup in Spain for the first time in history after advancing to the semifinal of the Asian Women's Handball Championship on Tuesday.

