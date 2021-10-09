Iran serious about own, region's security: Amir-Abdollahian

Stating that the region can not tolerate new excessive demands, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran is serious about its own and the region's security.

Nasrallah calls Iran ‘sincere ally’ in difficult times

The Islamic Republic of Iran has proven that it is a "sincere ally” in spite of the difficult circumstances it is facing, said Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister.

Iran condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kunduz

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan.

Iran to return to Vienna talks but not to waste its time

Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran will return to the Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA but will not waste its time in negotiations.

Gharibabadi to be appointed as Sec-Gen of Iran's HR Office

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the Vienna-based International Organizations Gharibabadi is scheduled to be appointed as the Deputy for International Affairs of the Judiciary and Secretary-General of Iran's Human Rights Office.

'The Wasteland' to go on screen at Bogotá Film Festival

Iranian film 'The Wasteland' directed by Ahmad Bahrami, will take part in the 7th edition of the Bogotá Film Festival in Colombia.

COVID-19 daily deaths in Iran drop to below 200

COVID-19 daily deaths in Iran drop to below 2The daily death toll from the coronavirus in Iran was down to 185 on Friday as the accelerated pace of public vaccination has raised hopes for the normalization of everyday life in the country.

