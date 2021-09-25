2nd Iranian ship carrying fuel for Lebanese docks in Syria

The second Iranian oil tanker arrived at the Syrian port of Banias on Thursday night, Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV website said.

Meanwhile, Al-Mayadeen reported on Wednesday evening, quoting its correspondent, that the fifth convoy carrying Iranian fuel oil had entered Lebanese territory.

Coronavirus daily death toll in Iran on the decrease

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement on Friday that 15,294 new patients with Covid 19 were detected in the country since Thursday, of which 2,161 were hospitalized.

The total number of Covid 19 patients detected so far in the country rose to 5,508, 885 people.

In the past 24 hours, 284 Covid-19 patients lost their lives, bringing the overall death toll to 118,792.

IAEA must have access to atomic fuel for Australian submarines

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should have timely access to nuclear fuel used for Australia's submarines envisioned in the AUKUS deal, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's ambassador to the IAEA said.

US expulsion from West Asia region is inevitable: IRGC

The IRGC issued a statement on Friday to commemorate the anniversary of the Iraqi Saddam regime-imposed war on Iran and the beginning of Sacred Defense by the Iranian nation against the Baathist regime of Saddam, which was sponsored and fully backed by Western powers between 1980-1988.

The statement said that after 41 years since the start of the imposed war, which was sponsored and supported by the world powers, the nation has grown more resilient and the country has solidified its defensive power.

Iran FM decries US interference in Nicaragua internal affairs

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held talks with his Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada, as he continued his meetings with foreign top diplomats on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Amirabdollahian and Moncada discussed ties between the two countries.

