Iran nuclear head urges IAEA to be impartial, independent

At the IAEA's 65th General Conference, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) urged the international nuclear watchdog to remain impartial and avoid making politically motivated decisions.

The 65th General Conference of the IAEA is underway with the participation of representatives of 171 countries. From Iran, the head of the Iranian nuclear agency organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and the envoy to the IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi are attending the event.

The director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said during the conference that the nuclear watchdog hopes to address urgent issues related to Iran's nuclear program.

Tanzania FM congratulates new Iranian counterpart

Liberata Mulamula, the foreign minister of Tanzania offered congratulations to her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on winning a vote of confidence from the Iranian parliament and taking office.

Iranian, Russian nuclear chiefs hold meeting in Vienna

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI)’s Chief Mohammad Eslami met and held talks with the Director-General of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) on Mon. on the sidelines of IAEA's 65th General Conference.

Top military aide to Leader:

US has to escape from Syria, PG after Afghanistan experience

Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said Monday that the Americans have to flee Syria and Persian Gulf region as soon as possible after their humiliating experience in Afghanistan.

Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, made the remarks on Monday in a ceremony in Tehran.

The military aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said "Iran, as the largest power in West Asia region, has joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) based on the shared interests, threats and enemies, while the Americans are at odds with Russia, China and North Korea.

ICCIMA chairman:

Virtual exhibition 'chance to introduce Iran-Oman potentials'

Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) said that virtual exhibition is an opportunity to introduce capabilities, potentialities and products of Iran and Oman.

IRGC unveils new strategic achievements

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has unveiled new strategic achievements in the field of detection and neutralization of bombs and explosives.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition of IRGC's strategic achievements in the field of detection and neutralization of bombs and explosives was held on Monday morning in the presence of Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami.

Efforts underway to resume intl. commercial flights in Kabul

Efforts are underway to solve all technical difficulties before international commercial flights resume in Kabul International Airport, airport director Abdul Hadi Hamadani said on Monday.

Domestic flights and cargo flights carrying aid items are operating and authorities are working to solve a number of technical problems for the resumption of all commercial international flights, Hamadani told Xinhua.

Biden reiterates claims on US desire to return to JCPOA

Addressing International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference in a message, the US President reiterated Washington's desire to return to the Iran nuclear deal.

"I call on all countries to accept the Additional Protocol a global standard in the field of Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons", US president Joe Biden said in a message read out by the US representative at the 65th session of the International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference on Monday.

Zionist regime unable to confront Resistance groups: Bagheri

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces stressed that Zionists are not able to match the power of Resistance groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, adding that Zionists will receive a crushing response if Iran is threatened.

Afghanistan is a clear example of a government that relied on the United States and turned its back on all neighbors and finally lost its sovereignty and was overthrew within ten or eleven days, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces said at a ceremony at the Tehran -based Supreme National Defense University on Monday.

'White Clad' to represent Iran in 2022 Oscars

'White Clad', a production of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society by Reza Fahimi, will be Iran's representative in the 94th Oscars ceremony slated for March 2022.

The film shows an old woman who brings some goat’s milk cheese to Ahmad, a ten-year-old boy, so that he can give it to his father, who is a teacher, as a gift to urge him to intervene and stop the hanging of the woman’s son.

IRGC:

Four bases belonging to terrorists in north Iraq destroyed

The IRGC said in a statement on Monday that their forces targeted and destroyed terrorist hideouts in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

A statement by the IRGC's Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base in West Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran said on Monday that "Four headquarters of the anti-revolutionary groups were targeted and destroyed by precision-guided weapons in response to their movements on the border of our country with northern Iraq."

Kish to host PVAO Men’s Championship in Nov.

Iran's southern Kish Island will host Paravolley Asia Oceana Sitting Volleyball Championship in November.

The holding of competitions in Iran is approved by the Asian authorities, the affiliated MoU will be signed by both parties today.

The event is to be held from November 9 to 14.

Defense Min.:

Iran to give crushing response to any Zionists' unwise move

The Islamic Republic of Iran will give a crushing response to any irrational move by the enemies, the Iranian Defense Minister said in reaction to the stupid statements and slanders of the Zionist enemies of the country.

“Advances based on new, indigenousness and scientific innovative technologies in Iran, have been provided only to maintain the security and protection of the borders of Islamic Iran and to respond to any threats and possible aggression", Brigadier general Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said.

‘The Cycling Wind’ goes to French film festival

Iranian short animated piece ‘The Cycling Wind’, directed by Nazanin Sobhan Sarbandi, has made it into the competition program of the 17th edition of the Festival international de Rennes Court Métrange in France.

Produced at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, the 6-minute animation is about a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without spending much energy and to truly enjoy its time. The freedom and the strength that bike give the wind allows it to embark on new adventures.

Leader felicitates volleyball team on winning Asian c’ship

In a message on Mon., the Leader of the Islamic Revolution felicitated the national Iranian men's volleyball team on winning the title of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship 2021.

"The brilliant victory of the national volleyball team is very sweet for the Iranian nation. I sincerely thank you dear youths and your Iranian coach," Ayatollah Khamenei wrote in his message.

IRGC chief cmdr.:

Iranian nation progress never to be stopped

Referring to the latest achievements of IRGC, Major General Hossein Salami said that the Iranian nation's progress will never stop under any circumstances.

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Mon. in the unveiling ceremony of IRGC's strategic achievements in the field of detection and neutralization of bombs and explosives.

