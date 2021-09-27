Syria welcomes improving ties between Iran, Arab states

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said that his country welcomes any closer relations between Iran and some Arab countries, adding that Damascus is not afraid of the Zionist regime and its backers.

Not all EU members back France's approach towards US, NATO

Referring to gaps between France and the US over AUKUS, a Russian expert says the EU will do its best to persuade the US to respect its interests in the Indian-Pacific region adding that not all EU members back France's views on NATO.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on September 21. The talks were nothing short of a diplomatic coup for London.

Iran can increase its annual exports to Brazil to $2bn

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Iran-Brazil Joint Chamber of Commerce said that the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys high capability and potentials for exporting $2 billion worth of products to Brazil.

Saying that to total value of Iran’s export to Brazil can increase to $2 billion, Seyyed Fakhreddin Amerian Chairman of the Board of Directors of Iran-Brazil Joint Chamber of Commerce said that efforts are underway to reduce customs duties of Iranian products at Brazil Customs in order to increase the power of competition at target market in Brazil.

Iran to take part in Karabakh's reconstruction fair in Baku

Iran will take part in the first exhibition on the restoration, reconstruction, and development of Azerbaijan's Karabakh on October 20-22, 2021, Azeri media have cited Iran's trade attaché to Azerbaijan Mehdi Babaei as saying.

Pres. Raeisi felicitates Turkmenistan on independence anniv.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi sent a message to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan, congratulating the Central Asian's independence anniversary.

US journalist claims Iran not let IAEA to Karaj nuclear site

A US journalist claimed Sun. that Iran has prevented International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s inspectors from entering a new nuclear facility in Karaj near Tehran.

“So, Iran is back to the game of denying access to nuclear-related sites I hear from several sources. The site in question is the Karaj centrifuge assembly location. Inspectors were denied access today. Expecting @iaeaorg to report this. -1-,” he added.

