Khatibzadeh:

Iran FM to visit Lebanon at earliest opportunity

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says that Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Beirut at the earliest opportunity after the new Lebanese government was formed.

Speaking to the Iranian state TV IRIB on Saturday afternoon, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, who is accompanying Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the New York visit to attend the 76th UNGA meeting, said that the top Iranian diplomat will visit Lebanon at the earliest opportunity.

Russian FM:

US refused to guarantee in talks it will not exit JCPOA again

Sergei Lavrov said Saturday that Iran still complies with Additional Protocol to Safeguards Agreement and the NPT while the US refuses to provide "written guarantees" that future administrations will not leave JCPOA again.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivered his remarks during a press conference preceding his speech at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), according to Sputnik.

Iranian president:

70% of population to be vaccinated within 4 next days

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said on Saturday that the vaccination of about 70% of the country's population will be completed within the next 3 or 4 days.

Since the new administration under President Ebrahim Raeisi in Iran took office in early August, the vaccination campaign has accelerated to a considerable extent.

When Raeisi assumed office on 3 August 2021, only 5 million Iranians had received the Covid-19 vaccine, while with an accelerated vaccination, it was announced yesterday (Friday) that more than 49 million vaccines were administered in Iran, accounting for more than 50% of the Iranian population that have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Iran, Venezuela sign oil export deal to counter US sanctions

Iran and Venezuela have inked an oil contract to counter the sanctions the United States has illegally imposed on both nations' oil exports.

Venezuela has agreed to a key contract to swap its heavy oil for Iranian condensate that it can use to improve the quality of its tar-like crude, with the first cargoes due this week, five people close to the deal told Reuters.

Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran doubts Biden’s seriousness in returning to JCPOA

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran cast doubt seriousness of US President Biden’s administration in returning to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in his meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in New York on Saturday and stated that the current government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ‘pragmatic’ and considers negotiations as an important tool of diplomacy.

Intelligence Minister:

Iran to give crushing response to counter-revolutionaries

The Iranian Intelligence Minister warned counter-revolutionary elements that in the case of disturbing security of the country, they will receive a crushing response.

"All counter-revolutionary elements and their supporters in the region should know that in case of disturbing security in the Islamic Republic of Iran, they will receive a crushing response from armed and security forces,” said Esmail Khatib during a visit to Piranshahr in West Azerbaijan province.

'Double Bridge' wins at Brussels International Film Festival

Iranian short film 'Double Bridge' by Hamid Vatan Parast won the Best Award for the short film in the Brussels International Film Festival (BRIFF) in Belgium.

Written and directed by Hamid Vatan Parast, 'Double Bridge' has a social theme and is trying to investigate the causes of abnormalities in the relationship between parents and children.

The film was also one of the works selected for the Paradise Festival in Hungary earlier in its international release.

Sina Rahmani, Pantea Mehdinia, Soodeh Azghandi, Mahsa Hemmati, Mahsa Bagheri and Hossein Ghasemi are the cast members of the short piece.

Iran, Ivory Coast vow readiness for closer relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the top diplomat of Ivory Coast Kandia Camara met on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly meeting and exchanged views on mutual political and economic relations.

According to the official website of the Iranian Foreign MinistryIn the meeting, the top Ivorian diplomat conveyed a message from her country’s president for senior Iranian authorities, and said the Ivory Coast is set to further expand its relations with Iran.

Iran finish Asian Women's Handball C'ship in 4th place

Iran women’s handball team finished the Asian Women's Handball Championship on Saturday in fourth place after the team lost to Kazakhistan in the third-place playoff.

Iran women’s handball team faced Kazakhistan in the Asian Women's Handball Championship to win a bronze medal on Saturday and lost 38-33 to their central Asian opponent.

Iran beat Jordan to qualify for AFC Women's Asian Cup

Iran's national women's football team defeated the team of Jordan in Group G match of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification on Saturday to book a ticket at AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time in history.

The Iranian national women's football team defeated the Jordanian national women's football team on penalty shootouts to be able to take part in the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time.

Tehran, Baku enjoying strong relations: envoy

Stating that Tehran and Baku are enjoying strong relations, the Iranian Ambassador to Baku said that Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have always had very good, close and sincere relations as two neighbors.

Speaking among reporters in Baku on Sat., Iranian Envoy to the Republic of Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi emphasized that the relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are so strong that no foreign country can disrupt the amicable relations between the two countries.

‘Lady of the city’ goes to Golden Apricot Yerevan FilmFest.

The Iranian film ‘Lady of the city’ directed by Maryam Bahrololumi is selected to participate in the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival in Armenia.

Directed by Maryam Bahrololumi and produced by Pegah Ahmadi, the film ‘Lady of the city’ has been selected to participate in the international competition section of the 18th Golden Apricot Yerevan international film festival (GAIFF).

MA//