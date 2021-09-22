Amir-Abdollahian congrats Lebanon on formation of govt.

He reiterated that the formation of government in Lebanon is an important step to overcome difficulties and fulfill the aspirations of resilient Lebanese nation, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by the Lebanese nation and government.

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that peace and stability in Lebanon have been achieved democratically under the shadow of unity and amity inside the country away from foreign interference, he said.

Lebanese people, who along with the Lebanese Resistance and army, have made brilliant achievements in resisting terrorism, occupation and Takfiri movements, will be able to solve their country's problems and will therefore move towards prosperity and progress, he added.

In the end, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the Lebanese people and government and announces its readiness to expand its relations with Lebanon in all areas.

The cabinet of Lebanon's new prime minister has won a vote of confidence in parliament.

Najib Mikati was appointed by Lebanese President Michel Aoun to form Cabinet in Lebanon on July 26 while Hassan Diab has been acting Prime Minister of Lebanon for advancing current affairs.

