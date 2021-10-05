Iran envoy, Lebanese PM hold meeting to discuss relations

The two sides exchanged views and consulted on general issues and the relations between Lebanon and Iran, according to "www.aljadeed.tv" website.

Earlier last month, the Iranian ambassador had stressed in an interview,that the United States has no right to interfere in the process of sending Iranian fuel to Lebanon, saying that Tehran is ready to build a power plant in Lebanon.

Lebanon has been struggling with a deteriorating economic situation, including fuel shortages, for a year and a half as a result of US sanctions. Some Lebanese businessmen have bought fuel from Iran through Hezbollah channels to bring the crisis under control and prevent the collapse of the country's institutions.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Prime Minister said in an interview that he had been waiting for the "Arab big brothers" to help the country, but that no Arab state had contacted him so far.

