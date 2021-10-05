  1. Politics
Iran envoy, Lebanese PM hold meeting to discuss relations

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon Seyed Mohammad Jalal Firuznia and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations.

The two sides exchanged views and consulted on general issues and the relations between Lebanon and Iran, according to "www.aljadeed.tv" website.

Earlier last month, the Iranian ambassador had stressed in an interview,that the United States has no right to interfere in the process of sending Iranian fuel to Lebanon, saying that Tehran is ready to build a power plant in Lebanon.

Lebanon has been struggling with a deteriorating economic situation, including fuel shortages, for a year and a half as a result of US sanctions. Some Lebanese businessmen have bought fuel from Iran through Hezbollah channels to bring the crisis under control and prevent the collapse of the country's institutions.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Prime Minister said in an interview that he had been waiting for the "Arab big brothers" to help the country, but that no Arab state had contacted him so far.

