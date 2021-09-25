Iran FM to visit Lebanon at earliest opportunity

Speaking to the Iranian state TV IRIB on Saturday afternoon, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, who is accompanying Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the New York visit to attend the 76th UNGA meeting, said that the top Iranian diplomat will visit Lebanon at the earliest opportunity.

Khatibzadeh said, "the new Lebanese government has been formed and there are close relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Lebanon."

"This visit will take place at the earliest opportunity, but there is no plan to go to Beirut on the way back to Tehran [from New York]," the spokesman added.

"God willing, we will plan at the earliest opportunity, and Dr. Amirabdollahian will definitely go to Beirut to congratulate the Lebanese government and people," he added.

Moreover, on September 22, Amir-Abdollahian in a message to his Lebanese counterpart congratulated the formation of government in Lebanon and called it an important step to overcome problems in the country.

The trip comes after it was reported on Friday that the second Iranian ship carrying fuel oil for the Lebanese people arrived in Syria's Banyas port to help the Lebanese people and government amid the economic crisis and severe fuel shortages.

KI/IRIB