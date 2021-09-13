Hezbollah chief welcomes formation of government in Lebanon

In the beginning, Lebanese Hezbollah Chief condoled the demise of Iraq Shia cleric Ayatollah Muhammad-Saeed al-Hakim and also Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan, former Speaker of the Supreme Islamic Assembly of the Lebanese Shias.

Nasrallah also expressed his thanks to Hassan Diab Prime Minister of Lebanon for his patience, patriotism and responsibility in formation of the Lebanese government.

Priorities of the current government in Lebanon should be to save the country from collapse, to carry out reforms and to improve the livelihood of Lebanese people, he said, adding, “We demand that a ministerial statement should be issued as soon as possible in order to gain a vote of confidence and get the country out of the current crisis.”

Everyone should cooperate and collaborate with the Lebanese government and give it time without issuing an early verdict, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah pointed to the destination of the first ship carrying oil products to Lebanon, and stated, “We had two options, including Lebanon or Syria. In order for the Lebanese government not to get into trouble and not be subject to sanctions, we decided that the destination of ship would be in Syria and then the cargo would enter Lebanon. Syria facilitated the movement of oil cargo towards borders in Baniyas Port and provided security of the ship. The first ship carrying petroleum products arrived in the port of Baniyas on Sunday night, and today its unloading will be completed.”

