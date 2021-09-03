  1. Politics
Sep 3, 2021, 5:56 PM

Tehran not allow anyone to interfere oil shipment to Lebanon

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Beirut stressed that Tehran will not allow anyone in the region and the world to prevent Iran from selling fuel to the Lebanese nation.

On Thursday evening, Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad-Jalal Firouznia told Almanar that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow the US's policies such as starving and sanctioning people be implemented.

He also called US unilateral sanctions against Iran's oil sector "illegal",  stressing that neither the Americans nor others have the right to interfere in the process of sending fuel to Lebanon,

The envoy noted that this is a matter for Lebanon and Iran.

Saying that Iranian fuel ships will reach their destination and other ships are on their way, the envoy added, "Tehran will not allow any side in the region and the world to prevent this process."

Earlier on Thursday, a Lebanese newspaper reports that the first Iranian oil tanker that carries fuel for Lebanon has arrived in Syrian waters.

The report says the shipment of the second and third tankers will also be delivered to Lebanon through the same mechanism.

According to the latest reports, Iran has dispatched three oil tankers carrying fuel for the electric power grid and gasoline to Lebanon.

