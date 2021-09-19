Lebanon lodges complaint to UNSC against Israeli regime

Lebanon on Saturday denounced zionists' preparations for oil and gas exploration in a disputed maritime area in the Midetranenan sea.

Israeli regime’s granting “of offshore exploration contracts to Halliburton Company or others in the disputed area constitutes a violation and deals a blow to the framework agreement sponsored by the US and the United Nations," Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said in a statement.

Lebanon is egaged in a dispute with the Israeli regime over an area in the Mediterranean Sea which is about 860 square kilometers (some 332 square miles), known as Zone No. 9, which is rich with oil and gas.

Lebanese group Hezbollah controls the area bordering with the occupied lands under the control of Israeli regime, and sporadic tensions have taken place from time to time as the Tel Aviv regime claims Hezbollah tries to breach the border.

HJ/Al-Alam5807143