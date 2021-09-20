Iran nuclear head urges IAEA to be impartial, independent

The 65th General Conference of the IAEA is underway with the participation of representatives of 171 countries. From Iran, the head of the Iranian nuclear agency organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and the envoy to the IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi are attending the event.

The director-general of the Internation Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said during the conference that the nuclear watchdog hopes to address urgent issues related to Iran's nuclear program.

Grossi added that the IAEA tries to assure the world that there is no concern about Iran's nuclear program.

Addressing the event, the AEOI head said that Iran is determined to continue its peaceful nuclear program, adding that no one can stop Iran's nuclear activities that are continuing in accordance with international regulations.

Eslami criticized the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, saying that the US exit breached UN Resolution 2231.

He added that the US sanctions within the framework of the Maximum Pressure Campaign have failed, adding that the US has no choice but to abandon its addiction to imposing unilateral sanctions and respect international rules.

The AEOI head also noted that the Iranian parliament approved a piece of legislation on Dec. 2, 2020, in the wake of the lack of action of the three European countries that are parties to the JCPOA in the face of the US continued sanctions against Iran.

Eslami said that the Parliament legislation obliged the AEOI to cease the implementation of IAEA monitoring beyond the comprehensive safeguards agreement.

He also said that the US must now lift the sanctions on Iran in an effective and verifiable manner.

The AEOI head also said that as president Raeisi has vowed Iran wants result-orientated negotiations in a bid to lift the oppressive pressures.

He also urged the IAEA to remain independent and impartial and not to make politically motivated decisions.

KI