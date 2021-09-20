Iranian, Russian nuclear chiefs hold meeting in Vienna

AEOI’s chief Mohammad Eslami, who is in the Austrian capital of Vienna to attend in the 65th General Conference of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), held a meeting with his Russian counterpart, the Director-General of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) Alexey Likhachev.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and projects, according to a post on Twitter by Iran's envoy to the IAEA Kazm Gharibabadi.

The 65th General Conference of the IAEA is underway with the participation of representatives of 171 countries. From Iran, the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and the envoy to IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi are attending the event.

