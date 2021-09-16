IAEA must refrain from politicizing Iran nuclear program

"All the safeguards obligations with IAEA should be strictly observed by all states with agreements in force, including Iran", Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna said in his Twitter account.

"It is important that Iran ensures cooperation and clarifies those issues to be removed from the Board’s agenda", the Russian diplomat said, referring to the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

He also called on the IAEA to reduce tensions, refrain from politicizing Iran's nuclear program, and return to normal technical cooperation with Iran.

