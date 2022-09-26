AEOI head urges IAEA to fulfill duties in impartial manner

The 66th Annual Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday.

Addressing the summit, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami said that the United States violated the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and withdrew from this agreement, resorting to the notorious policy of maximum pressure.

Following the 2018 withdrawal from JCPOA, the United States imposed increasing sanctions against various sectors of Iran's economy, he said, referring to the inaction of three European countries and the European Union toward the US moves.

Therefore, the Iranian Parliament approved the Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation's Interests which requires the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to implement specific measures, the AEOI head said.

Saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran is still committed to the 2015 nuclear deal, Eslami added that Iran's compensatory measures have been taken in response to the violation of the obligations of the other parties.

If the other JCPOA parties return to their obligations by removing all obstacles and sanctions, the Iranian Parliament will decide on the continuation of the compensatory measures, he said.

Tehran has always supported the full implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and Safeguards agreements, Eslami also said, asserting that Iran has an exemplary record of cooperation with the IAEA in this field.

"I would like to clarify that there is no undeclared nuclear material or activity in Iran," he stressed, noting that such accusations are solely resulting from false information raised by the usurping Israeli regime.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stated that Iran really expects the IAEA to fulfill its duties of reporting, monitoring, and verification in a more professional, impartial, and independent manner.

Iran expects the Agency to prevent some elements from leveling old accusations against Iran in order to maintain its credibility, Eslami also added.

RHM/5597576